Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $19,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,066,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,695,000 after purchasing an additional 313,849 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 6,293.5% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,725,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,069,000 after buying an additional 1,698,817 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 693,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,737,000 after buying an additional 10,620 shares during the last quarter. Verde Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 562,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,008,000 after buying an additional 12,748 shares during the period. Finally, Stanich Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,895,000.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGV opened at $93.71 on Friday. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.41 and a fifty-two week high of $109.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.83.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.2668 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

