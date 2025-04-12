Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,758 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $127,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,395,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,915,392,000 after acquiring an additional 113,067 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,440,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,606,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965,961 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,601,053,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,035,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,695,000 after buying an additional 146,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,306,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,290,000 after buying an additional 203,167 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $243.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.90. The stock has a market cap of $241.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $223.65 and a 12 month high of $285.60.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $1.1671 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.93.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

