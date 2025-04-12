Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stake Raised by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 128,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $20,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 341,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,201,000 after buying an additional 9,624 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $149.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.95. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $139.38 and a 12 month high of $176.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $1.0536 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.88.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

