Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 290.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 208,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,464,000 after buying an additional 56,504 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $45.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.88. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $44.04 and a 52 week high of $47.59.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.164 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.