Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $18,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 275.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $77.74 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.72 and a 52 week high of $79.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.67.
About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
