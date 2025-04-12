Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 172,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,949 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $12,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BND. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truefg LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 6,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $72.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.87. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2404 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.