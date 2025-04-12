Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Stock Position Cut by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,839,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,765 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $72,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,599,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,432 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Veracyte by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,211,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $325,180,000 after purchasing an additional 463,098 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 833,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,017,000 after purchasing an additional 448,251 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 4th quarter worth $16,224,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 134.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 635,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,150,000 after buying an additional 363,862 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VCYT opened at $31.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.00 and a beta of 2.03. Veracyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $47.32.

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $118.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.73 million. Veracyte had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veracyte currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

