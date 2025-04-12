Verici Dx (LON:VRCI) Stock Price Up 63.6% – What’s Next?

Verici Dx plc (LON:VRCI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 63.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.25 ($0.03). Approximately 5,561,752 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 315% from the average daily volume of 1,340,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.38 ($0.02).

Verici Dx Stock Down 15.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.71 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3.50.

About Verici Dx

Verici Dx is a developer of a complementary suite of leading-edge tests forming a kidney transplant platform for personalised patient and organ response risk to assist clinicians in medical management for improved patient outcomes. The underlying technology is based upon artificial intelligence assisted transcriptomic analysis to provide RNA signatures focused upon the immune response and other biological pathway signals critical for transplant prognosis of risk of injury, rejection and graft failure from pre-transplant to late stage.

