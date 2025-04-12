Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Trading 20.3% Higher – Still a Buy?

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET)’s share price was up 20.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$9.41 and last traded at C$9.29. Approximately 2,511,157 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 228% from the average daily volume of 764,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.72.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VET. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Desjardins lowered Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$19.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.75.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$11.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is currently -9.03%.

Vermilion Energy Inc is an international oil and gas producing company. It engages in full-cycle exploration and production programs that focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of producing properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The majority of Vermilion’s revenue has derived from the production and sale of petroleum and natural gas.

