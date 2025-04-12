Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Trading 20.3% Higher – Time to Buy?

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET)’s share price rose 20.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$9.41 and last traded at C$9.29. Approximately 2,511,157 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 228% from the average daily volume of 764,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.72.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VET shares. Desjardins cut Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$19.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$16.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.95. The company has a market cap of C$1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.03%.

Vermilion Energy Inc is an international oil and gas producing company. It engages in full-cycle exploration and production programs that focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of producing properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The majority of Vermilion’s revenue has derived from the production and sale of petroleum and natural gas.

