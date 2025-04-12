Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Trading Up 20.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) traded up 20.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$9.41 and last traded at C$9.29. 2,511,157 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 228% from the average session volume of 764,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.72.

VET has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, March 6th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$16.75.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -1.59, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.03%.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc is an international oil and gas producing company. It engages in full-cycle exploration and production programs that focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of producing properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The majority of Vermilion’s revenue has derived from the production and sale of petroleum and natural gas.

