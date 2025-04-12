VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Cut to Hold at TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$6.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$15.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of VerticalScope from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cormark upped their target price on VerticalScope from C$14.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on VerticalScope from C$14.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on VerticalScope from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on VerticalScope from C$10.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.90.

Get VerticalScope alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on VerticalScope

VerticalScope Trading Up 4.5 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

FORA stock opened at C$4.85 on Wednesday. VerticalScope has a twelve month low of C$4.60 and a twelve month high of C$14.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$76.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.93.

In other news, Senior Officer Brandon Seibel sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.00, for a total value of C$137,500.00. Also, Director Rob Laidlaw sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.62, for a total transaction of C$107,270.00. Insiders have sold 22,250 shares of company stock worth $259,820 in the last ninety days. 37.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VerticalScope Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VerticalScope is a technology company that has built and operates a cloud-based digital platform for online enthusiast communities in high-consumer spending categories. VerticalScope’s mission is to enable people with common interests to connect, explore their passions and share knowledge about the things they love.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VerticalScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VerticalScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.