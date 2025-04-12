Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Sold by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at $597,379,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth about $391,777,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,754,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153,932 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 136.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,336,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,275 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,356,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,130,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,780 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on VRT shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Vertiv from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Fox Advisors assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

NYSE VRT opened at $69.39 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $155.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.72%.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

