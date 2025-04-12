Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Stock Position Lowered by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,787,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,974 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $74,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VSCO. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 326.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Amundi grew its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 5,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Price Performance

NYSE VSCO opened at $17.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.43. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $48.73.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 44.74% and a net margin of 2.47%. Equities research analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.73.

In other Victoria’s Secret & Co. news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc bought 212,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $3,431,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,310,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,516,690.65. This represents a 2.10 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 1,503,973 shares of company stock worth $26,617,312 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

