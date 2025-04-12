Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WBA. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.59.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $10.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.07. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $18.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $38.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.90 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 17.61% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,685 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 28.6% in the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 4,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 23,815 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

