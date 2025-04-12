Warberg Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Aimfinity Investment Corp. I (NASDAQ:AIMBU)

Warberg Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aimfinity Investment Corp. I (NASDAQ:AIMBU – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aimfinity Investment Corp. I were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Aimfinity Investment Corp. I Stock Up 13.7 %

Shares of AIMBU opened at $16.91 on Friday. Aimfinity Investment Corp. I has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $17.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.99.

Aimfinity Investment Corp. I Company Profile

Aimfinity Investment Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify and complete its business combination with technology, hospitality, and consumer services sector.

