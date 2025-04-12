Water Island Capital LLC Buys New Shares in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)

Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 35,290 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in SecureWorks by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in SecureWorks by 5.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 19,766 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of SecureWorks by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 20,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in SecureWorks during the 4th quarter worth $317,000. Institutional investors own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on SecureWorks in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

SecureWorks Price Performance

Shares of SCWX stock opened at $8.51 on Friday. SecureWorks Corp. has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $9.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.42. The stock has a market cap of $755.94 million, a P/E ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.94.

SecureWorks Profile

(Free Report)

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions; managed security services; and professional services, including incident response and penetration testing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.