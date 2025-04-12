Water Island Capital LLC Buys New Shares in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)

Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 35,290 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in SecureWorks by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in SecureWorks by 5.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 19,766 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of SecureWorks by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 20,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in SecureWorks during the 4th quarter worth $317,000. Institutional investors own 14.38% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on SecureWorks in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
SecureWorks Price Performance
Shares of SCWX stock opened at $8.51 on Friday. SecureWorks Corp. has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $9.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.42. The stock has a market cap of $755.94 million, a P/E ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.94.
SecureWorks Profile
SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions; managed security services; and professional services, including incident response and penetration testing services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SecureWorks
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- JPMorgan is a Buy, if You Can Handle The Volatility
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- United States Steel’s Crash: An Unmissable Buying Opportunity
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Rocket Lab Stock: Weathering the Storm, Time for a Comeback?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.