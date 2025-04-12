Water Island Capital LLC Buys Shares of 229,306 Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 229,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,837,000. Barnes Group accounts for approximately 1.2% of Water Island Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Barnes Group by 322.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,039,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,370,000 after buying an additional 1,556,619 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 4th quarter worth $19,491,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 4,626.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 384,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,179,000 after purchasing an additional 376,510 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Barnes Group by 280.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 350,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,585,000 after purchasing an additional 258,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,012,000. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Barnes Group Price Performance

Barnes Group stock opened at $47.48 on Friday. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $47.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.66 and a beta of 1.32.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

