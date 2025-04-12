Water Island Capital LLC Sells 1,332 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Water Island Capital LLC cut its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the quarter. Water Island Capital LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 9,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.9% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 7,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

DFS stock opened at $156.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.40 and a 200-day moving average of $171.86. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $119.31 and a fifty-two week high of $205.76. The company has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $1.98. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 26.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 17.54%.

DFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $169.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $262.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.40.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

