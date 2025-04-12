Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Acquired by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waters by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,098,668 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,633,464,000 after acquiring an additional 19,456 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Waters by 106,144.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,087,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,145,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,555 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Waters by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,654,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $984,582,000 after purchasing an additional 212,364 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waters by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $537,053,000 after buying an additional 34,762 shares during the period. Finally, AKO Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Waters by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 815,379 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $302,489,000 after buying an additional 25,172 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on WAT. StockNews.com cut Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. KeyCorp raised shares of Waters from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Scotiabank raised shares of Waters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Waters from $405.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Waters from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $397.25.

Waters Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $325.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $372.37. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $279.24 and a twelve month high of $423.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.08. Waters had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 21.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.