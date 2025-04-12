Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 91.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 186,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,970,419 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $8,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 577.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Wayfair by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on W shares. Piper Sandler set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Wayfair from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Wayfair from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Wayfair from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.16.

Insider Transactions at Wayfair

In other news, insider Jon Blotner sold 5,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $242,803.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,814.17. The trade was a 8.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $1,389,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 559,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,901,852.09. This represents a 5.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,532 shares of company stock valued at $5,090,232 over the last three months. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Price Performance

NYSE W opened at $26.91 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.41 and a 12 month high of $76.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 3.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.47.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Wayfair Profile

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

