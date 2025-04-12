Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stake Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,546,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,078 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $68,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in Wayfair by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 577.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in Wayfair by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $26.91 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.41 and a 12 month high of $76.18. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 3.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.47.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, insider Jon Blotner sold 5,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $242,803.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,814.17. This represents a 8.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 30,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $1,453,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 589,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,540,586.85. This trade represents a 4.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,532 shares of company stock valued at $5,090,232. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on W. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Wayfair from $53.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.16.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

