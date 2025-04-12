Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Free Report) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 324,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,623 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Weave Communications were worth $5,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Weave Communications by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,456 shares during the period. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Weave Communications by 168.1% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 394,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after buying an additional 247,670 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 894,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,242,000 after buying an additional 11,124 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weave Communications

In other news, insider Branden Neish sold 20,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total value of $328,952.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 491,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,793,302.66. This represents a 4.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake G. Modersitzki sold 5,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $95,713.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,441 shares in the company, valued at $3,288,295.45. The trade was a 2.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 597,322 shares of company stock worth $8,642,847 in the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of Weave Communications in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Weave Communications Price Performance

WEAV opened at $9.53 on Friday. Weave Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $17.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $704.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.43 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.91.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). Weave Communications had a negative net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 28.37%. The business had revenue of $54.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.23 million. Equities research analysts expect that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weave Communications Company Profile

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

Further Reading

