Wedbush Securities Inc. Invests $126,000 in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Haleon in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Haleon by 2,029.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Haleon during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Haleon by 3,470.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HLN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Hsbc Global Res cut Haleon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Haleon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Haleon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.95.

Haleon Price Performance

HLN opened at $10.05 on Friday. Haleon plc has a 1 year low of $7.99 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Haleon had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Haleon plc will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Haleon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a $0.1166 dividend. This is a positive change from Haleon’s previous — dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.97%.

About Haleon

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

