Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,125 Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Energy Fuels by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 225,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 22,185 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,960,000 after purchasing an additional 11,667 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 74,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Bruce D. Hansen purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 295,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,765.75. This trade represents a 2.07 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel Kapostasy sold 12,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $50,635.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 57,705 shares in the company, valued at $236,590.50. This represents a 17.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Energy Fuels Trading Up 8.4 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UUUU opened at $4.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.53 and its 200 day moving average is $5.42. The company has a market cap of $816.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 1.68. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $7.47.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UUUU. Roth Mkm raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Energy Fuels from $11.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $5.75 price objective on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Friday, February 28th.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

