Wedbush Securities Inc. Trims Position in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,720 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Universal Trust were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Franklin Universal Trust by 4.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 172,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 652,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Franklin Universal Trust by 4.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 256,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,047 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin Universal Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FT opened at $7.07 on Friday. Franklin Universal Trust has a 12-month low of $6.34 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.49.

Franklin Universal Trust Announces Dividend

Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th.

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

