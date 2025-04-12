Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires Shares of 218,623 Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 218,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FCA Corp TX bought a new position in Gold Fields during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new stake in Gold Fields during the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

GFI has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Gold Fields from $17.10 to $18.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

Gold Fields stock opened at $24.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.00. Gold Fields Limited has a 52-week low of $12.98 and a 52-week high of $25.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.3752 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. Gold Fields’s payout ratio is presently 25.96%.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

