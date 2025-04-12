Wellington Management Group LLP Invests $3.09 Million in ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN)

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,092,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceTitan during the 4th quarter worth $87,896,000. Battery Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceTitan in the fourth quarter valued at about $496,599,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in ServiceTitan during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in ServiceTitan in the 4th quarter worth about $26,439,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceTitan in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTAN. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ServiceTitan from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on ServiceTitan from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on ServiceTitan in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on ServiceTitan in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on ServiceTitan from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David Sherry sold 10,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $963,063.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 325,409 shares in the company, valued at $30,799,961.85. This trade represents a 3.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 5,494 shares of ServiceTitan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $520,007.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,434.30. This represents a 5.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

ServiceTitan Stock Performance

TTAN opened at $100.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.84. ServiceTitan Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.81 and a 1-year high of $112.00.

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that ServiceTitan Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

