Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stake in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL – Free Report) by 67.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,884 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $30,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,198,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,535,000 after acquiring an additional 83,709 shares in the last quarter. CPR Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 347,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,681,000 after purchasing an additional 76,745 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 5,620.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 347,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 341,019 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 311,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,887,000 after purchasing an additional 66,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 186,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,687,000 after purchasing an additional 50,631 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TBLL opened at $105.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.63 and a 200 day moving average of $105.62. Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $105.32 and a 1-year high of $105.99.

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.3637 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (TBLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury Short Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. TBLL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is issued by Invesco.

