Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 77,484 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 775,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,484 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in NiSource were worth $28,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NiSource by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,793,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,124,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459,452 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in NiSource by 88.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,902,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,991,608 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,448,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,765,000 after purchasing an additional 700,747 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at $195,745,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of NiSource by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,261,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,656,000 after buying an additional 155,808 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other NiSource news, CAO Gunnar Gode sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total value of $219,560.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,758 shares in the company, valued at $988,339.36. This represents a 18.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NiSource from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on NiSource from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NiSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

NiSource Stock Performance

Shares of NI opened at $38.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.48. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.26 and a 12 month high of $41.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.05). NiSource had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. NiSource’s payout ratio is presently 69.14%.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

