Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 293,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 28,317 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $26,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of EMN opened at $78.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $70.90 and a 12 month high of $114.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.27. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 16.27%. Analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EMN. Citigroup upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.75.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

