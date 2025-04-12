Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 75,657.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311,708 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $29,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPMO. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 374.5% in the fourth quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,216,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,617,000 after acquiring an additional 960,418 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,178,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,001,000 after purchasing an additional 935,951 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 391,013.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 617,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,712,000 after purchasing an additional 617,801 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,567,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,373,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPMO opened at $89.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.59 and a 200 day moving average of $95.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $74.40 and a 52 week high of $103.44.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.1794 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.