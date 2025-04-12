Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 54.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 260,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,276 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $25,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 99,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Forge Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,674,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 92,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,115,000 after buying an additional 12,102 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 52,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 574.9% in the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 11,756 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA:XMHQ opened at $88.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.07. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $80.60 and a 1-year high of $109.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.66.
The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
