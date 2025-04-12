Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 379,894 Shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,728,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379,894 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $29,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 24,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 70,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 77,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF stock opened at $15.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.51. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $18.45. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.64.

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

