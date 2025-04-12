Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 72,988 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 997,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,988 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $27,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 399,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,085,000 after purchasing an additional 62,187 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 22,790 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,285,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,048,000 after buying an additional 618,096 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 135,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after buying an additional 15,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth $558,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAG has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Conagra Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.90.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $25.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.06 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.14. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.27.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.88%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

