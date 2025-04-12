Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.05 and last traded at $13.12, with a volume of 7196175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.42.

WEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Wendy’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.08.

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.61.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 75.56%. The firm had revenue of $574.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.17 million. Equities research analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 105.26%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,529 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Wendy’s by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wendy’s by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 15,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate and Development. The Wendy’s U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S.

