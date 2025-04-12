WEX (NYSE:WEX) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $110.45 and last traded at $133.23, with a volume of 1682034 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.47.

Several brokerages have commented on WEX. Barclays cut their price target on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on WEX from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on WEX from $215.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.16. WEX had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 32.35%. Research analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in WEX by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WEX by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEX by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEX by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in WEX by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

