Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Given New $89.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $78.00 to $89.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.60.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 5.4 %

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $82.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.25, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.74. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $49.71 and a 12 month high of $82.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.86.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $380.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.74 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 50.05%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 56.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,534,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,843,000 after buying an additional 1,231,999 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,672,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,733,000 after acquiring an additional 281,123 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,529,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,995,000 after acquiring an additional 863,306 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,424,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,057,000 after acquiring an additional 447,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $472,648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

