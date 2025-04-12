White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $77,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,661,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 251,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $489,647,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Performance

NYSE:WTM opened at $1,734.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,850.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,873.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1,665.71 and a twelve month high of $2,023.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.34.

White Mountains Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $12.44 EPS for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 10.29%.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Further Reading

