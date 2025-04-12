Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Director Buys C$71,700.00 in Stock

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$71,700.00.
Grant Bradley Fagerheim also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 4th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 5,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,000.00.
- On Thursday, March 27th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 11,200 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.39 per share, with a total value of C$105,168.00.
- On Monday, March 24th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.38 per share, with a total value of C$93,800.00.
- On Wednesday, March 12th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 30,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$252,600.00.
Whitecap Resources Stock Up 3.4 %
Whitecap Resources stock opened at C$7.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of C$4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.67. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$6.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.31.
Whitecap Resources Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Whitecap Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins set a C$12.00 target price on Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.34.
Whitecap Resources Company Profile
Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
