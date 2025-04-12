Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.55 and last traded at $10.56, with a volume of 2420255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XHR. Jefferies Financial Group cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.63.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $991.13 million, a P/E ratio of 42.48 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.24.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $261.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.47 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. This is a positive change from Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 373.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xenia Hotels & Resorts

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XHR. State Street Corp increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,152,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,597,000 after acquiring an additional 108,798 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,649,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,135,000 after purchasing an additional 60,323 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,362,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,102,000 after purchasing an additional 30,186 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,804,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,820,000 after purchasing an additional 52,690 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,788,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,580,000 after buying an additional 126,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

See Also

