XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) CIO Bradley Sitko Buys 2,000 Shares

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) CIO Bradley Sitko purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.70 per share, for a total transaction of $49,400.00. Following the acquisition, the executive now directly owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,611.50. This represents a 65.68 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bradley Sitko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 21st, Bradley Sitko purchased 4,134 shares of XOMA stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.89 per share, with a total value of $98,761.26.

Shares of XOMA stock opened at $19.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $238.70 million, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.20. The company has a quick ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. XOMA Co. has a 52 week low of $18.35 and a 52 week high of $35.00.

XOMA last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.17). XOMA had a negative net margin of 151.34% and a negative return on equity of 24.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 million. Analysts predict that XOMA Co. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XOMA. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in XOMA by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of XOMA by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 156,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 60,927 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of XOMA by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP grew its position in XOMA by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 95,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in XOMA by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on XOMA shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of XOMA in a research note on Friday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

