Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Receives $15.28 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.28.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities started coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on Xponential Fitness from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Xponential Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XPOF. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 95,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 42,458 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 136,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 54,817 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 124,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 60,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,690,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPOF opened at $7.36 on Monday. Xponential Fitness has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $18.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.38. The stock has a market cap of $356.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.57.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.63). Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $83.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

