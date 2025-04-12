Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Receives $15.28 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.28.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities started coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on Xponential Fitness from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Xponential Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th.
Shares of XPOF opened at $7.36 on Monday. Xponential Fitness has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $18.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.38. The stock has a market cap of $356.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.57.
Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.63). Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $83.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.
