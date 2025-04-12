Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Daiwa America

Daiwa America upgraded shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.70.

Yum China Price Performance

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $44.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.32. Yum China has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $53.99.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 8.06%. On average, analysts predict that Yum China will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 41.20%.

Insider Activity at Yum China

In other Yum China news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total value of $202,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 52,075 shares in the company, valued at $2,634,474.25. The trade was a 7.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Kuai sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $188,019.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,728,782.42. The trade was a 6.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,152 shares of company stock worth $2,242,176. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yum China

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Yum China in the first quarter worth approximately $902,000. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Yum China by 7.0% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Yum China by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,863,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

