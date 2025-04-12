Zedcor (CVE:ZDC) Trading 4.9% Higher – What’s Next?

Zedcor Inc. (CVE:ZDC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$3.10 and last traded at C$3.00. 145,488 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 223,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.86.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZDC. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$4.25 price objective on Zedcor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Zedcor to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zedcor
Zedcor Price Performance
About Zedcor
Zedcor Inc provides technology-based security and surveillance services in Canada. It engages in the provision of rental, service, and remote monitoring of its proprietary MobileyeZ security towers; surveillance and monitoring of fixed site locations; and security personnel. The company also engages in mobile and fixed surveillance, security guards, access control, and sensor related technology services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Zedcor
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- JPMorgan is a Buy, if You Can Handle The Volatility
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- United States Steel’s Crash: An Unmissable Buying Opportunity
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Rocket Lab Stock: Weathering the Storm, Time for a Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for Zedcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zedcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.