Zedcor (CVE:ZDC) Trading 4.9% Higher – What’s Next?

Zedcor Inc. (CVE:ZDC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$3.10 and last traded at C$3.00. 145,488 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 223,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZDC. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$4.25 price objective on Zedcor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Zedcor to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Zedcor Price Performance

About Zedcor

The company has a market capitalization of C$290.84 million, a P/E ratio of 745.49 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.93, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Zedcor Inc provides technology-based security and surveillance services in Canada. It engages in the provision of rental, service, and remote monitoring of its proprietary MobileyeZ security towers; surveillance and monitoring of fixed site locations; and security personnel. The company also engages in mobile and fixed surveillance, security guards, access control, and sensor related technology services.

Further Reading

