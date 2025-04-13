10,000 Shares in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Acquired by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 176.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $16.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.27. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.21 and a 12-month high of $29.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NCLH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.22.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

