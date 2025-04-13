10,045 Shares in Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Bought by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vacasa by 5,550.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 233,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 229,715 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Vacasa by 1,286.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 39,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 37,031 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vacasa by 15.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 202,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 26,575 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSA opened at $5.39 on Friday. Vacasa, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $8.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($2.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.24) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $137.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.65 million. Vacasa had a negative return on equity of 44.16% and a negative net margin of 10.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that Vacasa, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vacasa in a research note on Monday, December 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Vacasa in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and its Guest App. Vacasa, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

