1,397,814 Shares in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Purchased by Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,397,814 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $30,416,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 819.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker Stock Performance

Shares of FL stock opened at $11.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.53. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $33.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -2.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 5.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Foot Locker from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Foot Locker from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.94.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FL

Foot Locker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.