153,760 Shares in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS) Acquired by Entruity Wealth LLC

Entruity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 153,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,195,000. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF comprises 4.2% of Entruity Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CGMS. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,790,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 10,275 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,993,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,667,000 after buying an additional 1,068,144 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Stock Performance

CGMS stock opened at $26.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.36. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $28.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.44.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.1376 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

