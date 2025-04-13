16,749 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Bought by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,536,000 after buying an additional 7,998 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth $442,000. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 451.3% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 18,778 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 880.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 35,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 31,902 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $121.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $112.05 and a 1 year high of $135.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

